Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by B B H & B Inc.

B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.4% of B B H & B Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 44.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 39.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average of $224.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

