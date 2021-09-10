TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.18 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

