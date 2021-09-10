TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.