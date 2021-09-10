TD Securities Boosts The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$38.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NWC traded up C$0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 187,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,596. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The North West has a 12 month low of C$28.58 and a 12 month high of C$37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.44.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The North West will post 2.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

