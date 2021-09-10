TD Securities Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$68.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$45.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

