Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,895. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

