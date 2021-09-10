Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

