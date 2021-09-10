Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
TLSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
