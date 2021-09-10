Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.41). Approximately 764,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,446,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 808.91. The company has a quick ratio of 29.90, a current ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.