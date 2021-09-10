Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 13.7% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Tempur Sealy International worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

