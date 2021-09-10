Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Up 1.8%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 262.40 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36). 2,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 128,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The stock has a market cap of £175.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

