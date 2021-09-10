Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.73 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $24.79 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

