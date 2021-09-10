Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE TEN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

