TenUp Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. TenUp has a market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $517,997.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 35,266,291 coins and its circulating supply is 27,310,416 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.