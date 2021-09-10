Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

TMX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE TMX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 10,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,574. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,515,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Terminix Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

