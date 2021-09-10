TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $239.63 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005724 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008275 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,509,662,355 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.