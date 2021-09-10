Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion and approximately $95.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00126350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00182426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.22 or 1.00015109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.19 or 0.07108518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00855473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00897630 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,362,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,290,615,736 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.