Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

