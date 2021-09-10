Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44). Approximately 146,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 538,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

