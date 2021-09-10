The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,474 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

