The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.55. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

