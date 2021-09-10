The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.69. 374,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

