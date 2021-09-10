The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of The Brink’s worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,923 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE BCO opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

