The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $64,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $122,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 128,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

