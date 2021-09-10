The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $167,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 284,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,819. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

