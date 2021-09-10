The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Down 1.1%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.34. 3,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

The Crypto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

