The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.57% of The Dixie Group worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.96.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

