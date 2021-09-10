The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of The Gap worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. B. Riley lowered their price target on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

GPS opened at $24.60 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,541 shares of company stock worth $4,510,725 over the last three months. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

