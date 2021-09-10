The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

