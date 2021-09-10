The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.28.

KR stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

