The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

