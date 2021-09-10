The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.44. 1,936,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

