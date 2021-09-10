The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,959,000 after acquiring an additional 865,359 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in The Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

