The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of The New York Times worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

