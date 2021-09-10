The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 818,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,631,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average is $185.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.