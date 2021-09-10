The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Down 0.2%

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.20 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.63). Approximately 1,446,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,246,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80 ($1.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

