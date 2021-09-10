The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.98. 258,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.95 billion, a PE ratio of 304.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

