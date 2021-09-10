The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.94. 278,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

