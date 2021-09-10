The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 7.7%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares traded down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.22. 937,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,596,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth about $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth about $838,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth about $457,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

