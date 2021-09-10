ThreeFold Price Up 10% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $15,671.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00097027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00108808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00183536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013798 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.