Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.11 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $92.11 million and $18.55 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00428703 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

