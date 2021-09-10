Tiger King (TKING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $47,191.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

