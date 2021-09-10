Tigran Sinanyan Sells 1,500 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 271,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

