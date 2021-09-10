Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 589.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Tilray by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 56.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.63.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

