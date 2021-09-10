Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.89.
A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
TLRY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.63.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
