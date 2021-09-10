Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

TLRY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tilray by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

