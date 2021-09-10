TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 359,360 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Cohu worth $48,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.55 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

