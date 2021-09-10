TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,940 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $49,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,101,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYTE opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

