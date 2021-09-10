TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,570 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,570 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Outset Medical worth $50,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,373. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.