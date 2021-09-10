TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 104,005 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cognex worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.18 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.