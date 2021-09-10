TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,720 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of EVO Payments worth $54,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in EVO Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,282.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.