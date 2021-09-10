TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,084,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,968,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,766,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,543,000.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

